Coach Kyle Shanahan said Ford (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "He's still not there yet. We'll see how these next 48 hours go," Shanahan said.

Shanahan's statement doesn't portray optimism for Ford's status. If he's able to suit up, he'll have a solid chance to be an IDP asset since Mason Rudolph will be making his first NFL start. Keep an eye out for the final verdict on his health before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.