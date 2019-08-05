49ers' Dee Ford: Out another week
Ford (knee) is expected to be out for another week, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Ford got a PRP injection to help with his lingering knee tendinitis, and he will have to remain on the sideline for about another week as a result. The 49ers, however, are not concerned, so Ford should be back to full health and practicing again shortly.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Samuels
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Thompson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...