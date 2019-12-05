Play

Ford (quadriceps) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford has sat out the past two games due to this injury, but it's a positive sign that he's starting the week on the practice field. The sixth-year defensive end hasn't surpassed 27 defensive snaps since Week 1, though, so if he's able to suit up Sunday against the Saints, he's slated for a similar role.

