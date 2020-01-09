Ford (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's NFC divisional-round contest against the Vikings, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ford kicked off the week with back-to-back limited practices, so his questionable tag doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 28-year-old appears to have a fair shot at suiting up against Minnesota on Saturday, in which case he'll likely play a rotational role at defensive end.