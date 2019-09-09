Ford recorded a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's season-opening win over Tampa Bay.

Ford was present for 41 of 70 defensive plays (59 percent). The 2014 first-round pick is coming off an impressive 2018 campaign with Kansas City, logging 55 total tackles, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

