Ford (quadriceps) won't have an injury designation for Thursday's game at Arizona.

Ford put in a full practice Wednesday to avoid the questionable tag for Thursday's game. The 28-year-old has 4.5 sacks this season and has played less than 50 percent of defensive snaps in every game since the season opener.

