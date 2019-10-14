Ford had four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.

Ford's four tackles surpassed the three he totaled over the previous four games this season. The pass-rush specialist does have 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through five contests, but the absence of consistent tackles puts a cap on his fantasy potential.

