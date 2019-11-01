Ford notched two solo tackles and one sack during Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

Ford has now recorded 5.5 sacks across eight games. The veteran defensive end hasn't played more than 50 percent of snaps on defense since Week 1, but he's making the most of his rotational role. Ford is a risky play in IDP formats, though he possesses clear upside.

