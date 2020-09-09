Ford (calf) was active in Monday's team practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that he would be surprised if Ford wasn't able to play Week 1, and the early availability in the practice week confirms that sentiment. The veteran speed rusher was running on a flat tire down the stretch last year, but offseason surgery should help him come out of the gates strong. Ford possesses double-digit sack potential -- even as a situational pass rusher -- if he can stay on the field all season.