Ford (hamstring) is not participating in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ford appears on track to miss his third straight practice, but he did manage to participate in drills off to the side Thursday, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. It's looking likely that the veteran defensive end will forced to miss a second consecutive contest, in which case Solomon Thomas would likely see another uptick in snaps.