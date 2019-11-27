Play

Ford (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ford missed this past Sunday's win over the Packers, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the defensive end has a chance to play this week against the Ravens, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. He's trending in the wrong direction to start the week, but Ford has two more practices to prove his health. Solomon Thomas registerd a seasson-high 42 defensive snaps against Green Bay and figures to handle a similar role should Ford be ruled out again.

