Ford had an MRI on Thursday after missing practice due to a stiff neck, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

General manager John Lynch said Friday on KNBR that Ford's status for Sunday's game against the Jets will be unclear until the 49ers receive word on his test results. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh previously downplayed the severity of Ford's issue, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, but at this point the possibility of the veteran pass rusher being forced to miss time can't be ruled out.