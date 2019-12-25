Play

Ford (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ford has missed two consecutive games with a hamstring injury. He'll probably need to return to the field Thursday or Friday in order to have any chance of playing in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

