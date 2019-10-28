Ford (quadriceps) was estimated to be a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers didn't actually practice given gameday was Sunday, but the fact he was estimated to practice in some fashion indicates he's on track to play Thursday. The 28-year-old did not have a tackle in Sunday's victory and played 31 percent of defensive snaps, which is consistent with his usage since the season opener.