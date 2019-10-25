Ford (quadriceps) will be active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ford followed procedure yet again, as he was limited in practice once again but won't carry an injury tag into the game. He's still held to a pass-rushing role with no more than 25 defensive snaps since Week 1, but Ford has managed 4.5 sacks through six games regardless. Look for Ford to disrupt Kyle Allen, who has been dropped 10 times in four apperances.