Ford (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Browns, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ford didn't practice Thursday or Friday, but he was able to log a limited session Saturday. If he's able to suit up for the prime-time game, Ford has a good shot at increasing his sack count considering Baker Mayfield has been dropped 12 times this year, sixth-most in the league.

