The Chiefs have a deal in place to trade Ford to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, contingent upon a contract extension, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Ford, but Ford signaled he wanted a long-term deal. He'll have the opportunity to negotiate for that with the 49ers. Those talks are expected to work out, but if they fell through Ford would return to the Chiefs. He's seeking long-term security in a new deal, and he deserves it after posting a double-digit sack total in two of the last three seasons. Ford will be the top edge rusher on the 49ers roster, and he'll likely start opposite Solomon Thomas on the defensive line.