49ers' Dee Ford: Trade in place pending new contract
The Chiefs have a deal in place to trade Ford to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, contingent upon a contract extension, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Ford, but Ford signaled he wanted a long-term deal. He'll have the opportunity to negotiate for that with the 49ers. Those talks are expected to work out, but if they fell through Ford would return to the Chiefs. He's seeking long-term security in a new deal, and he deserves it after posting a double-digit sack total in two of the last three seasons. Ford will be the top edge rusher on the 49ers roster, and he'll likely start opposite Solomon Thomas on the defensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...