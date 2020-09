Ford (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford was unable to practice Thursday or Friday, and although he entered the weekend questionable, he's ultimately been deemed unfit to play. The 49ers' DE depth will take a hit, as Kerry Hyder -- who logged 33 snaps in Week 1 -- will be the primary backup to Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead on Sunday.