Ford (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ford missed consecutive practices, and it's increasingly unlikely he's ready to go by Saturday's game against the Rams. When Ford's in the lineup, he's a disruptive threat with 6.5 sacks over 11 games despite averaging just 21 defensive snaps per contest. During Ford's absence, Solomon Thomas was afforded an increase in usage and figures to retain the role if Ford can't go again.

