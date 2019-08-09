Ford (knee) is considered doubtful for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ford has missed the last week of team activities due to knee tendinitis, so it's not surprising to hear that he is unlikely to suit up Saturday. Fellow edge rusher, Nick Bosa (ankle), has already been ruled out for the entire preseason, but the team hopes both of their key defensive acquisitions will be ready for the regular season.