Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said at the start of the week Ford was expected to miss a couple weeks with the hamstring strain, so it's not a major surprise he's unavailable. Damontre Moore should see increased reps as a rotational defensive end for the 49ers in his place.

