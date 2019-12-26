Play

Ford (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ford is not practicing Thursday, putting him on track to miss a third straight contest due to his lingering hamstring injury. The 28-year-old is targeting a return to the field for the 49ers' first postseason contest.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends