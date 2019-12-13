Play

Ford has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ford was unable to practice this week and will miss his third game out of the last four. Solomon Thomas played 33 snaps after Ford left Week 14's contest with the Saints and will likely continue to be the primary replacement for the 28-year-old.

