Ford (quadriceps) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ford was unable to practice this week and will therefore miss what is essentially a fifth consecutive game with the injury. The 28-year-old will likely need to get some practice in next week in order to suit up against Seattle.

