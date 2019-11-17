Play

Ford (hamstring) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Ford left the game in the first half, and now he's officially done for the day. While Ford normally is limited in practice with a lingering quadriceps issue, the 49ers' training staff will now monitor Ford's hamstring during the upcoming week leading up to next Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

