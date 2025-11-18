Winters posted 10 tackles (five solo) during the 49ers' 41-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Winters was given the green light to play Sunday after managing a knee injury during Week 11 prep, and he finished as the 49ers' second-leading tackler behind Curtis Robinson (12). It's the third time this year that Winters posted double-digit tackles, and the 2023 sixth-rounder is up to 77 tackles (52 solo) and three pass defenses through 11 regular-season games.