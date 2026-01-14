Winters (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Winters was unable to play through an ankle injury against the Eagles during Sunday's NFC wild-card game. The 49ers held a walkthrough practice Tuesday, but Winters' ability to log a limited session is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery. A full practice over the next two days would put the third-year linebacker on track to play in Saturday's divisional-round bout against the Seahawks.