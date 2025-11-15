49ers' Dee Winters: Good to go Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winters (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Arizona.
Winters logged an LP-LP-FP practice log during Week 11 prep, and he has been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC West clash. The third-year linebacker has posted 67 tackles (47 solo) and three pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.
