Winters (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Arizona.

Winters logged an LP-LP-FP practice log during Week 11 prep, and he has been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC West clash. The third-year linebacker has posted 67 tackles (47 solo) and three pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.

