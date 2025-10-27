Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Winters is considered day-to-day due to a knee injury he sustained during Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Texans, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winters injured his knee early in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He was able to return briefly before being ruled out early in the fourth frame and finished with 11 tackles (seven solo) while playing 58 of 80 defensive snaps (72.5 percent). The good news for Winters is that the he has avoided a serious injury, though the third-year linebacker's practice participation over the coming week will be worth monitoring ahead of the 49ers' Week 9 clash against the Giants.