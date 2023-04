The 49ers selected Winters in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 216th overall.

Winters is undersized at 5-foot-11, 230 pounds, but he made his mark as a blitzer tallying 7.5 sacks his senior year with TCU. The 22-year-old also led the team in tackles in 2021, although given his lack of game-changing speed he's probably more of a special teams asset at the NFL level.