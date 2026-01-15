49ers' Dee Winters: Limited at Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winters (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Winters was sidelined for the 49ers' wild card win at Philadelphia, and now his status for the Divisional Round against the Seahawks is in doubt. He'll probably have to participate fully at practice Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation when San Francisco releases its final practice report of the week.