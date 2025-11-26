49ers' Dee Winters: Minimal production against Caroina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winters recorded one tackle (one solo) in Monday's 20-9 win over the Panthers.
Winters was on the field for all 46 of San Francisco's defensive snaps, but he had his least productive game of the season. It was an odd game script with Carolina attempting only 13 rushes, so Winters should bounce back in Week 13 against the Browns.
More News
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Double-digit tackles vs. Arizona•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Good to go Week 11•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Still managing knee issue•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Finishes with eight tackles Sunday•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Green light to play Week 10•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Tagged as questionable Week 10•