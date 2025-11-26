default-cbs-image
Winters recorded one tackle (one solo) in Monday's 20-9 win over the Panthers.

Winters was on the field for all 46 of San Francisco's defensive snaps, but he had his least productive game of the season. It was an odd game script with Carolina attempting only 13 rushes, so Winters should bounce back in Week 13 against the Browns.

