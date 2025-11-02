Winters (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

The starting linebacker suffered the injury in Week 8 against the Texans and logged a couple of limited practices ahead of Sunday's matchup. Now that he's suiting up, Winters can be expected to resume his normal role, as he's played on most of the defensive snaps for San Francisco this season. The third-year pro already has a career-high 54 tackles (40 solo) on the year.