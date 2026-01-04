Winters could miss the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs due to an ankle injury he sustained during the 49ers' 13-3 loss to the Seahawks on Saturday, Noah Furtado and Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle report.

Winters went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's loss after sustaining an ankle injury and wasn't cleared to return, finishing with two tackles (one solo). Tatum Bethune (groin) also left the game in the fourth quarter, and the starting duo were replaced by Eric Kendricks and Garret Wallow. The conclusion of Sunday's slate of games will ultimately determine who the 49ers face in the wild-card round and when, but it appears Winters is in danger of missing at least the first round of the NFC playoffs. Along with Kendricks and Wallow, Curtis Robinson -- who was a healthy scratch for Week 18 -- would all be candidates to start at linebacker if one or both of Winters and Bethune were to miss the first round of the postseason.