Winters logged eight tackles (four solo) and a pass defense during the 49ers' 16-15 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Winters was one of four 49ers players to play every single defensive snap, and he finished second on the team in total tackles behind Fred Warner (11). Winters has logged eight tackles in back-to-back games, and his 22 tackles through three games is already half of what his total was across 15 regular-season games in 2024.