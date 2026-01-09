Winters (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round road game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winters and Luke Gifford (quadriceps) are both questionable, leaving the status of San Francisco's linebacker corps in flux. Both starting outside linebackers were injured in Week 18 against the Seahawks, and Winters was subsequently unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week. Curtis Robinson and Garret Wallow would be the next men up at the position flanking Eric Kendricks.