Winters logged three tackles (one solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception that he returned for a touchdown, in Monday's 48-27 victory versus the Colts.

Winters had a pretty quiet day from a tackling perspective, finishing with his lowest total since Week 12. However, he made perhaps the biggest defensive play of the game when he intercepted a Phillip Rivers pass with less than four minutes remaining and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown to extinguish any hope of an Indianapolis comeback. That was Winters' first interception and first touchdown in his three seasons as a pro.