Winters (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Winters has been dealing with a knee issue since getting hurt Week 8 versus Houston. He has been able to suit up in each of San Francisco's two subsequent contests despite not logging a full practice during that time, so odds are that he'll be able to play again this Sunday versus Arizona. However, it makes sense to monitor Winters' practice status Thursday and Friday to be sure he continues to participate in some capacity.