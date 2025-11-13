49ers' Dee Winters: Still managing knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winters (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Winters has been dealing with a knee issue since getting hurt Week 8 versus Houston. He has been able to suit up in each of San Francisco's two subsequent contests despite not logging a full practice during that time, so odds are that he'll be able to play again this Sunday versus Arizona. However, it makes sense to monitor Winters' practice status Thursday and Friday to be sure he continues to participate in some capacity.
More News
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Finishes with eight tackles Sunday•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Green light to play Week 10•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Tagged as questionable Week 10•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Still working through knee issue•
-
49ers' Dee Winters: Playing Sunday•