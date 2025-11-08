49ers' Dee Winters: Tagged as questionable Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winters (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Winters logged an LP-DNP-LP practice log to draw the questionable tag for Week 10. He has played nearly every single defensive snap through the first nine games of the regular season, so his absence would open the door for Curtis Robinson and rookie third-rounder Nick Martin to see more work at linebacker.