Winters registered four tackles (three solo) during Thursday's 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.

Winters briefly left Thursday's game due to a shoulder injury, but he was quickly cleared to return and ended up playing every defensive snap. His four tackles were a season low, but he's up to 36 total tackles through five regular-season games and is close to clearing his total from the 2024 campaign (44 total tackles across 15 regular-season games).