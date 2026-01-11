Winters (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card contest versus the Eagles.

Winters' status was up in the air after he sustained an ankle injury during the loss to Seattle in the regular-season finale. The 25-year-old will miss Sunday's contest along with San Francisco's other starting outside linebacker Luke Gifford (quadriceps), who was also injured during Week 18. In their absence, Curtis Robinson and Garret Wallow should start alongside middle linebacker Eric Kendricks.