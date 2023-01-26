Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (ankle) will be limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shanahan said prior to Wednesday's session that Samuel and running backs Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) wouldn't take part in drills. Samuel eventually did so and was listed as limited, which he'll maintain one day later, while both McCaffrey and Mitchell will remain sidelined. There's an expectation that all three players will be available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia, but Samuel could be poised for a bit more work out of the 49ers backfield if McCaffrey and/or Mitchell are at all limited.
