Samuel (knee/ribs) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samuel maintained his activity level for a second day in a row, giving him just one more chance to log a full practice during Week 5 prep. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted earlier Thursday that Samuel, if he's active, won't be 100 percent for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. In his first time playing through knee and rib injuries Week 4 versus the Cardinals, Samuel wasn't targeted and turned his three carries into six yards, despite logging 87 percent of the offensive snaps.