Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that the 49ers will "hold off" on placing Samuel (hamstring) on IR due to the team's bye in Week 8, Vic Tafur of the Athletic reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Samuel would miss multiple weeks; however, the 49ers are stopping short of placing him on injured reserve for the time being due to how the schedule sets up. Samuel is set to miss at least the Week 6 game against the Commanders and likely the following game against the Falcons before the team gets a bye. Week 9 seems to be the earliest potential return date for the veteran.