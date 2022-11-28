Samuel (hamstring) caught three of seven targets for 43 yards and rushed twice for no gain in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

Samuel -- who entered the contest already dealing with a hamstring issue -- appeared to reaggravate his injury in the third quarter and needed to be assisted off the field. The dual-threat superstar did not enter the medical tent and was eventually able to re-enter the game, which bodes well for his Week 13 availability. Deebo turned in his worst rushing performance of the season, but he could be busier in that department moving forward if running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is forced to miss extended time after going down Sunday. Assuming his hamstring is fine, Samuel will look to shine in matchup littered with superstars when the 49ers take on the Dolphins on Sunday.