The 49ers activated Samuel (hamstring) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

After teammate Kendrick Bourne was placed on the list Wednesday following a positive COVID-19 test, Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams were added to the list later in the day when the three were identified to be in close contact with Bourne. All four players were then held out of Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Packers, even though Bourne proceeded to test negative Thursday and Friday, seemingly confirming that the initial test result was a false positive. Samuel would have missed the Week 9 contest regardless while he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but his reinstatement from the COVID-19 list at least removes one potential hurdle as he attempts to return to the lineup Week 10 against the Saints. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, coach Kyle Shahanan said Friday that he hopes Samuel will be back in action next week, but the wideout's status will ultimately hinge on what he's able to do once the 49ers return to the practice field.