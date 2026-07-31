49ers' Deebo Samuel: Back in San Francisco

Samuel and the 49ers agreed on a one-year, $7 million contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Samuel will return to San Francisco after spending the 2025 campaign with the Commanders, reeling in 72 of 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 75 yards and a score over 17 carries in 16 regular-season contests. The wide receiver spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in Kyle Shanahan's offense with the 49ers, and he will likely have no problem fitting right back in. The 49ers are concerned about the availability of Ricky Pearsall (knee) in 2026 while free-agent addition Christian Kirk is dealing with a calf injury early in training camp. The team added veteran Mike Evans in free agency, and he'll enter the 2026 campaign as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. After Evans, Samuel will compete with Pearsall (if active), Kirk and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling for touches in the WR room.