49ers' Deebo Samuel: Breaks records in Super Bowl LIV
Samuel hauled in five of nine targets for 39 yards and carried the ball three times for 53 yards during Sunday's 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
Not only did Samuel set a new record for rushing yards by a wide receiver in Super Bowl history, but his 32-yard scamper during the 49ers' opening drive was also the single longest run by a wideout on the big stage. The versatile rookie's strong Super Bowl performance is a small consolation for the 49ers following the loss, but combined with his impressive regular season (961 combined yards and six touchdowns over a full 16-game stretch), there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about the dynamic receiver's future fantasy prospects. With Emmanuel Sanders a set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, there may be a realistic path for Samuel to emerge as San Francisco's No. 1 receiver as early as 2020.
