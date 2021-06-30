Samuel has been working out in Southern California with rookie quarterback Trey Lance, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel seems to be enjoying a healthy offseason, unlike last summer when he suffered a Jones fracture in mid-June. He missed the first three weeks of the regular season, then later missed six more games while dealing with hamstring injuries and a stint on the COVID-19 list. In the seven games he played, Samuel averaged 4.7 receptions for 55.9 yards and 1.1 carries for 3.7 yards, with an average of 12.1 YAC per reception leading all qualified pass catchers. He largely made his living on quick passes and pseudo-handoffs, but there is some hope to add more intermediate or even deep work, especially if Lance ends up being a better downfield passer than Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers seemingly intend to start the veteran Week 1, though the outlook could change in a hurry if Lance is impressive at training camp.