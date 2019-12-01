49ers' Deebo Samuel: Building TD streak

Samuel caught two of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown while adding a 20-yard rush in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Baltimore.

Samuel showed off his ball skills on his touchdown catch, snagging it in between two defenders for a 33-yard score on San Francisco's opening drive. The Ravens were able to contain him after that, but the rookie wide receiver now has touchdowns in consecutive games after finding the end zone only once in his first nine appearances. Maintaining that momentum won't be easy, with a Week 14 trip to New Orleans on tap for the 49ers.